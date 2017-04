WASHINGTON Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, did not rule out humanitarian airdrops on Wednesday when asked about how the United States and its allies would address the crisis in Syria.

"We're looking at all options on the humanitarian side," McGurk told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee when asked if the United States was planning aid airdrops.

