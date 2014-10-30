WASHINGTON U.S. forces staged 10 air strikes on Islamic State targets near the Syrian city of Kobani since Wednesday, U.S. Central Command said.

The raids in the Kobani area were among 12 in Syria by U.S. fighters and bombers. The Kobani strikes hit two small Islamic State units and destroyed seven fighting positions and five buildings, Central Command said. Strikes also damaged an Islamic State headquarters building near Dayr Az Zawr and a security building near Ar Raqqah.

U.S. forces were joined by allies in raids in Iraq that hit small Islamic State unit near Bayji and checkpoint west of Ramadi.

