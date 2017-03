WASHINGTON The United States military continued to target Islamic State militants near the Syrian town of Kobani on Thursday and Friday, according to U.S. Central Command.

The four strikes near Kobani, near the border with Turkey, damaged four fighting positions used by the militant group as well as one of its buildings, Centcom said in a statement.

In Iraq, four U.S.-led strikes also targeted the militant group, it said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)