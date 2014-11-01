WASHINGTON U.S. fighter and bomber planes have launched five attacks against Islamic State militants near Kobani, Syria and five in Iraq since Friday, Central Command said on Saturday.

The Kobani strikes "suppressed or destroyed" nine Islamic State fighting positions and a building, Centcom said. In Iraq, five air strikes destroyed an Islamic State vehicle southwest of Mosul Dam and hit four vehicles and four buildings used by militants near Al Qaim, it said in a statement.

