WASHINGTON U.S. military forces staged seven air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria on Saturday and Sunday and were joined by allies in two more attacks in Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said.

In Syria, U.S. attack, fighter and bomber aircraft again focussed on the Kobani area with five strikes that hit five small Islamic State units. Two strikes southeast of Dayr Az Zawr also destroyed an Islamic State tank and vehicle shelters, Central Command said.

U.S. and partner nations hit small Islamic State units near the Iraqi cities of Bayji and Fallujah.

