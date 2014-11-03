An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

WASHINGTON The United States targeted Islamic State militants on Sunday and Monday with five air strikes in Syria and nine in Iraq, according to U.S. Central Command.

The strikes in Syria hit militants' fighting positions and buildings and struck a small group of fighters near the key town of Kobani along the border with Turkey, while one strike hit near Dayr Az Zawr, it said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, the U.S.-led strikes destroyed vehicles and equipment and struck a small unit of fighters and a fighting position. The nine strikes hit near the cities of Baiji, Falluja and Rutba, the statement said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jim Loney)