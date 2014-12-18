WASHINGTON U.S.-led air strikes in Syria focused on the contested city of Kobani near the Turkish border on Thursday, with six air strikes that destroyed seven Islamic State fighting positions, a building and a tactical unit, the U.S. military said.

U.S. and partner nations also conducted five air strikes in Iraq on Thursday, targeting Islamic State militants in Tal Afar, Mosul and Ramadi, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)