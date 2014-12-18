Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
WASHINGTON U.S.-led air strikes in Syria focused on the contested city of Kobani near the Turkish border on Thursday, with six air strikes that destroyed seven Islamic State fighting positions, a building and a tactical unit, the U.S. military said.
U.S. and partner nations also conducted five air strikes in Iraq on Thursday, targeting Islamic State militants in Tal Afar, Mosul and Ramadi, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.