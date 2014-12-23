Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party(PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armoured carrier at the mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq launched 10 more strikes against the militants on Tuesday, destroying various fighting positions, the U.S. military said in a statement.

The seven strikes in Syria and three in Iraq also struck a unit of Islamic State fighters as well as some of the militants' oil collection equipment, according to the Combined Joint Task Force for the operation.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott)