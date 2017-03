WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition launched 18 air strikes against Islamic State on Monday, including 12 in Syria and six in Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, the strikes hit near the border town of Kobani as well as Raqqa and Day az Zawr. In Iraq, the strikes hit near Mosul, Sinjar and Asad, according to the statement.

