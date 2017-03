An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

WASHINGTON The United States and its partners have launched 23 air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State since early Tuesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Ten of the strikes hit near the embattled Syrian border town of Kobani, with three others elsewhere in Syria, the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force said on Wednesday.

Ten air strikes were conducted throughout Iraq, including three near Tal Afar, it added.

