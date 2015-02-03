WASHINGTON U.S. and allied forces staged airstrikes on 14 Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Tuesday.

Two of the strikes hit Islamic State tactical units near the Syrian city of Kobani, where Kurdish militia have been pushing out the group with the help of the coalition. Two strikes near al Hasaka targeted Islamic State oil equipment and another near ar Raqqa destroyed vehicles and a building, the task force said in a statement.

In Iraq, attacks near the cities of Bayji, Tal Afar, Falluja and Mosul hit tactical units and vehicles.

The airstrikes came between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, the task force said.

