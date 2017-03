WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition has staged 16 air strikes against Islamic State, including 14 in Iraq and two in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The air strikes, launched during a 24-hour period since early Tuesday, struck several units of Islamic State fighters as well as staging areas, fighting positions, buildings and equipment, according to the statement released on Wednesday.

