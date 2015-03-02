WASHINGTON The United States and its coalition partners conducted four air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and five in Iraq on Sunday and Monday, according to the U.S. military.

In a statement on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations said one strike near Dayr az Zawr in Syria hit a crude oil collection point. The others, near Kobani, destroyed a bunker and vehicle, and hit a tactical unit.

In Iraq, air strikes near Al Asad, Bayji and Kirkuk hit tactical units, checkpoints, fighting positions, and boats and vehicles. Strikes near Mosul destroyed an Islamic State fighting position while near Rawah they hit a compound, according to the statement.

