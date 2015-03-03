WASHINGTON The United States and its coalition partners staged 14 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq since early Monday, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations.

The strikes included six air strikes near the key Syrian border town of Kobani, where they hit three units of militant fighters, the task force said in a statement on Tuesday. Another struck near al Hasaka.

In Iraq, seven strikes were staged near Mosul, al Asad, Bayji, Ramadi and Sinjar, striking three Islamic State units as well as a checkpoint and other targets, the statement said.

