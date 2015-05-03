WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 19 strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period ending Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a corrected statement that was released on Sunday.

Three of the strikes were in Syria and hit land features, denying the Islamic State "tactical advantage," the military said.

In Iraq, 16 air strikes near Mosul, Ramadi, Bayji, Sinjar, Tal Afar and Fallujah hit units, buildings and fighting positions, the statement said.

The strikes took place on Friday and Saturday.

A group monitoring the conflict said 52 civilians had been killed in a coalition air strike in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo on Friday. The U.S. military said Saturday it could not confirm the civilian deaths but was looking into the allegation.

(This version of the story officially corrects the number of strikes to 19 from 24 and details of strikes throughout, after the U.S. military revised statement.)

