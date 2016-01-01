WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 24 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Thursday, the U.S. military said on Friday.

It said in a statement the strikes targeted Islamic State positions in seven areas, including near Tal Afar, where 11 strikes destroyed nine bunkers, five culverts and four bridges used by the militants.

Near Mosul, three strikes struck a tactical unit and destroyed two heavy machine guns, six fighting positions, a weapons cache and a trench.

Four strikes near Ramadi hit a large tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device facility, five militant fighting positions and two heavy machine guns.

The strikes also targeted militants near Hit, Kisik, Sinjar and Sultan Abdallah.

