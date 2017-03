WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition leading air operations against Islamic State launched 30 air strikes against the militant group on Monday, according to the U.S. military said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said it conducted 20 air strikes against Islamic State near 10 Iraqi cities. It targeted the group in Syria with 10 air strikes near four cities, the task force added.

