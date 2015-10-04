Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON The United States and its allies carried out 16 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq on Saturday, a U.S. military statement said.
Three of the six strikes in Syria struck targets near the town of Hasaka, said the statement issued on Sunday. Islamic State fighters, weapons and buildings were hit in 10 strikes near several Iraqi cities, including Kirkuk, Falluja and Ramadi, it added.
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.