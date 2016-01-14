A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Thursday.

Seventeen strikes near nine Iraqi cities hit three fuel tankers, an improvised explosive device factory and a facility and 10 tactical units as well as weapons caches and equipment used by the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

In Syria, three strikes near two cities destroyed seven fighting positions, among other targets, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom)