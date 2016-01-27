WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria staged 14 strikes on Tuesday against the Islamic State militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In a statement released early Wednesday, the group said four strikes near three cities in Syria hit tactical units and destroyed three fighting positions and six workover rigs.

In Iraq, five strikes near four cities hit several tactical units and destroyed weapons caches and fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said. Five additional strikes in Ramadi destroyed a sniper position, two fighting positions and a fuel truck, and denied access to terrain, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella)