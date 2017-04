A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

WASHINGTON The United States and its allied targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with 17 strikes on Friday and 16 strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Seven of the strikes in Iraq were near Mosul, hitting five Islamic State tactical units and a weapons cache.

Two of the strikes in Syria hit an Islamic State-controlled oil and gas separation plant near Raqqa.

