WASHINGTON The United States and its allied targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with 18 strikes on Friday and five strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

Four of the strikes in Iraq were near Mosul, destroying two Islamic State heavy machine guns, two fighting positions, five assembly areas, and a checkpoint, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement.

Near Ramadi, also in Iraq, seven strikes struck three separate Islamic State tactical units, it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Louise Heavens)