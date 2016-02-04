WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 22 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, focusing primarily on the Iraqi towns of Qayyarah, Mosul and Ramadi, the U.S. military said in a statement on Thursday.

The U.S.-led coalition carried out six air strikes around Qayyarah, bombing weapons, fighting positions and command and control points, the statement said. It carried out five strikes around Mosul and four around Ramadi, focusing on similar targets.

The warplanes carried out two strikes in Syria, hitting tactical units and vehicles near the towns of Ayn Isa and Mar'a, the U.S. military statement said.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)