WASHINGTON The United States and its allies have conducted 30 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Friday.

In Iraq, 21 strikes were carried out near five cities, including five near Mosul that struck Islamic State tactical units, fighting positions, weapons caches, assembly areas and a vehicle, the statement said.

The allied forces staged nine strikes in Syria, hitting militant targets including an staging area near Raqqa, the de facto capital of Islamic State, it added.