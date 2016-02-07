WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants with 10 strikes in Iraq on Saturday and seven strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

In Iraq, there were three strikes apiece near Mosul and Ramadi to destroy Islamic State fighting positions and weapons caches. Near Sinjar, two strikes struck two separate tactical units. There were also single strikes near Kirkuk and Qayyarah.

The strikes in Syria took place near Ayn Isa, Mar'a and Manbij. They destroyed three Islamic State buildings and also struck a large tactical unit and anti-air artillery position, the U.S. military said.

