A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted ten strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement released on Monday.

In Iraq, nine strikes coordinated with the Iraqi government targeted the militant group near five cities, the task force said. The largest attack consisted of four strikes near Mosul, which targeted a large IS tactical unit and destroyed five fighting positions, among other targets, it added.

Near Ramadi, two strikes destroyed two IS vehicles, a car bomb and an anti-air artillery piece, the military's statement said.

In Syria, one strike targeted IS near Al Hasaka in northeast Syria, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Clarece Polke)