WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 21 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the latest in the coalition's daily assault on the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 18 strikes near eight cities were concentrated near Al Baghdadi, where seven strikes hit two of Islamic States tactical units as well as various weapons and three staging areas, the statement released on Tuesday said.

Three strikes in Syria hit three tactical units and destroyed one of the militant groups' fighting positions.

Separately, the coalition announced an additional strike conducted on Sunday near Ramadi, increasing that day's tally to 11.

