WASHINGTON The United States and its allies carried out 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eighteen strikes in Iraq hit militant targets in eight regions, including five near Mosul, Iraq's second city which was overrun by Islamic State in 2014, it said.

One of the two strikes in Syria destroyed two Islamic State fighting positions near Raqqa, the group's de facto capital in Syria, the statement added.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)