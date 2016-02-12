WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Thursday, concentrated on Mosul and Ramadi, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Six strikes near Islamic State-controlled Mosul destroyed 21 of the militants' fighting positions, a weapons cache, a supply cache, two assembly areas and a vehicle, the Combined Joint Task force said in the statement released on Friday.

Near Ramadi, five strikes destroyed four Islamic State fighting positions, a machine gun, two vehicle-borne improvised explosive device facilities and a "bed down location," it said.

The coalition reported three strikes near Sinjar, two near Habbaniyah and one each near Tal Afar, Sultan Abdallah, Kisik and Qayyarah.

The strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi government and involved ground-attack, attack, fighter, and remotely piloted aircraft, it added.

