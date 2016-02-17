WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 21 strikes against the Islamic State militant group in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday in the U.S.-led coalition's latest round of daily strikes, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the task force said 13 strikes were conducted near six Iraqi cities, including Mosul and Sinjar. The strikes hit six Islamic State tactical units and destroyed various weapons targets and fighting positions, it said.

Eight strikes in Syria were concentrated near Al Hasakah, Al Hawl and Dayr Az Zawr, striking four of the militant group's tactical units and destroying six buildings, among other targets, according to the statement.

