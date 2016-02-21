U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles taxi the runway after landing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015. Six F-15Es are deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and counter-ISIL missions in Iraq and Syria. Picture taken November 12, 2015. REUTERS/USAF/Tech. Sgt. Taylor Worley/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTONThe United States and its allies conducted 38 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Sunday.

In Syria, there were 18 strikes conducted using attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft. Nine strikes near Al Hasakah hit eight separate Islamic State tactical units and destroyed fighting positions, buildings, and a vehicle used by the group. Other strikes hit targets near Al Hawl, Ar Raqqah, Dayr Az Zawr, and Manbij.

In Iraq, 20 strikes were conducted, with 10 strikes near Mosul destroying nine assembly areas, a fighting position, two command and control nodes, and hitting other targets. Other targets were hit near Al Baghdadi, Ramadi, Sinjar and other cities.