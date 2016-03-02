WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 21 strikes on Tuesday against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Fourteen strikes in Iraq concentrated on Mosul and Falluja where they hit two tactical units, an improvised explosive device facility and three vehicles used by the militant group, among other targets, the coalition said. Other strikes were conducted near Ramadi, Sinjar, Al Qaim, Albu Hayat, Bayji and Habbaniya, the statement said.

In Syria, seven strikes near four cities - Al Hawl, Ar Raqqa, Manbij and Mar'a - hit numerous targets, including an Islamic State headquarters, five tactical units and two buildings, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom)