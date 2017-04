WASHINGTON The United States and its allies on Friday targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with nine strikes and eight in Syria, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Five of the strikes in Iraq were near Ramadi, hitting three separate Islamic State tactical units and an Islamic State fighting position.

In Syria, four of the strikes were near Mar'a, hitting 10 Islamic State fighting positions and two weapons caches.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)