WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said nine strikes near three cities in Syria hit several tactical units, destroyed fighting positions and a vehicle-borne explosive device, and damaged other targets.

In Iraq, 11 strikes near seven cities targeted headquarters and tactical units and destroyed vehicles, heavy machine gun positions, a tunnel and other targets, the statement said.

