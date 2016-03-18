'I just can't choose': French abstainers, undecideds alarm presidential hopefuls
PARIS Pensioner Jeannine Delaplane, care-worker Cecile Lungeri, and millions like them are giving French presidential candidates and pollsters nightmares.
WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.
In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said nine strikes near three cities in Syria hit several tactical units, destroyed fighting positions and a vehicle-borne explosive device, and damaged other targets.
In Iraq, 11 strikes near seven cities targeted headquarters and tactical units and destroyed vehicles, heavy machine gun positions, a tunnel and other targets, the statement said.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
BERLIN German prosecutors issued an arrest warrant against a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained following an attack on a bus carrying players of a top soccer team, saying on Thursday they believed he was a member of Islamic State.