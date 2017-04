A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

WASHINGTON The United States and its allies carried out 11 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, a military statement said.

Seven strikes were conducted in Iraq, including three near the city of Mosul, and four in Syria, targeting Islamic State units, weapons and equipment, the statement said on Monday.

One strike near Hit in Iraq "produced inconclusive results," the statement said without elaborating.

