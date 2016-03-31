WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 27 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, according to the coalition leading the operations' latest daily attacks against the militant group.

In a statement on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said it had staged 25 strikes near eight Iraqi cities. The strikes were concentrated near Mosul, Qayyarah and Sultan Abdallah, and hit nine Islamic State tactical units as well as multiple fighting positions and a communications facility, the task force said.

In Syria, two strikes near Al Hawl and Mar'a hit two tactical units, and destroyed a vehicle and three fighting positions, the statement said.

