WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 26 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said eight strikes in Syria, including seven near Mar'a, hit eight tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions, two vehicles and a command and control node.

In Iraq, 18 strikes near eight cities hit several tactical units, a manufacturing facility and destroyed machine guns, rocket systems, supply caches and a tunnel system, among other targets, the statement said.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)