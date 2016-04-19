WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and one in Syria on Monday in the coalition's latest operation against the militant group, the U.S military said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq near eight cities were concentrated near Mosul, where seven strikes hit an Islamic State improvised explosive devices factory, three tactical units and three supply caches, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement released on Tuesday.

Other strikes hit targets near Al Huwayjah, Al Baghdadi, Ar Rutbah, Kisik, Qayyarah, Sinjar and Tal Afar, it said.

One strike near Ar Raqqah, Syria, hit one of the militant group's tactical units and a vehicle, according to the U.S.-led coalition's statement.