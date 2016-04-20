WASHINGTON The U.S.-led military coalition fighting Islamic State carried out 24 strikes against militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, as well as a strike to destroy inoperable coalition equipment in Syria, a U.S. military statement said.

Nine of the 21 strikes in Iraq hit Islamic State tactical units, supply caches, a power plant and other targets near Mosul, the biggest Iraqi city controlled by the group, according to the statement issued on Wednesday.

In Syria, three strikes hit militant targets including an artillery piece and fighting positions, it said.

"Near Ayn Isa, one strike struck inoperable Coalition equipment denying ISIL access," said the statement, referring to Islamic State by an acronym. It did not specify what the equipment was.

