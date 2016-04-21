WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State staged 24 strikes on Wednesday in Iraq and Syria in its latest daily operation against the militant group, it said in a statement released on Thursday.

In Iraq, 21 strikes near nine cities were concentrated near Mosul and Al Baghdadi, where they hit five Islamic State tactical units, seven assembly areas, three staging facilities and four vehicles, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

The three strikes in Syria hit an oil well head used by the militants near Abu Kamal, according to the task force. Near Dayr Az Zawr and Mar’a, two strikes hit two Islamic State tactical units, two vehicles, two tanks and a rocket system.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom)