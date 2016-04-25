WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said three strikes near two cities in Syria hit two tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions, a supply cache and a vehicle borne improvised explosive device.

In Iraq, 11 strikes near six cities hit a staging area, several tactical units and destroyed a tunnel system, three anti-air artillery pieces, three bed down locations and a staging area, among other targets, the statement said.

