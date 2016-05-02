WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 25 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Monday.

In Iraq, 18 strikes near nine cities hit nine of the militant group's tactical units, a financial centre, several tunnels and 12 boats, the Combined Joint Task Force said. Three of the strikes were centred near Mosul, an Islamic State stronghold, it added.

Seven strikes in Syria hit six Islamic State tactical units as well as seven fighting positions, among other targets, according to the task force.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom Editing by W Simon)