WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said three strikes near Mar'a in Syria hit a logistics facility, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device facility and an ammunition storage centre.

In Iraq, 15 strikes near seven cities hit tactical units and a weapons facility and destroyed tunnel entrances, rocket rails, a weapons cache and multiple fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)