A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition on Tuesday staged 14 strikes against Islamic State in its latest round of daily strikes on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, nine strikes near seven cities hit two units of Islamic State fighters, a weapons caches and several pieces of equipment, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement released on Wednesday. One strikes near Ar Rutbah was inconclusive, it added.

Five strikes near three Syrian cities hit five of the militants' tactical units, three fighting positions and two vehicles, the task force said.

