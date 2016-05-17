Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 12 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said two strikes in Syria hit a tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle near Al Shadaddi and destroyed an artillery piece near Mar'a.
Ten strikes in Iraq, half of them near Qayyarah, struck three headquarters, two tactical units and destroyed fighting positions, a fuel tanker and heavy machine guns among other targets, the statement said.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.