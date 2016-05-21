Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants with 18 strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria on Friday, the U.S. military said.
Four of the strikes in Iraq were near Mosul, hitting four Islamic State tactical units and three vehicles, the statement said.
In Syria, four of the strikes were near Ar Raqqah and hit an Islamic State weapons cache and checkpoint, it added.
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.