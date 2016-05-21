WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants with 18 strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria on Friday, the U.S. military said.

Four of the strikes in Iraq were near Mosul, hitting four Islamic State tactical units and three vehicles, the statement said.

In Syria, four of the strikes were near Ar Raqqah and hit an Islamic State weapons cache and checkpoint, it added.

