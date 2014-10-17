WASHINGTON The general in charge of U.S. forces in the Middle East said on Friday the U.S.-led air strikes on Islamic State militants are having an impact on the group, but the campaign will take time.

General Lloyd Austin, head of the U.S. Central Command, said the United States is focussing its strikes on the Syrian border town of Kobani because the Islamic State offensive there offers a large number of targets.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jim Loney)