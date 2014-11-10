A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in... REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Monday it could not corroborate reports that the commander of Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was either killed or wounded in Iraq, acknowledging conflicting media reports out of the region.

"We do not have any information to corroborate reports out of Iraq that Baghdadi has been either killed or wounded," Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters.

There have been contradictory accounts out of Iraq following U.S. air strikes on Friday night about whether Baghdadi has been wounded.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)