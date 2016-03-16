A destroyed building with a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, is seen in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will miss a deadline set by the U.S. Congress for determining whether Islamic State atrocities against Christians and other religious groups are genocide, but he should have a decision soon, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Congress directed Kerry in legislation passed last year to consult with government agencies and rights organizations and report back to lawmakers on whether atrocities committed by Islamist extremists against Christians and other religious groups should be considered mass atrocities or genocide under U.S. law.

The legislation sought a similar determination on whether Buddhist extremists in Burma had committed atrocities against the Muslim Rohingya people. It gave Kerry 90 days, until March 17, to report back.

"We are informing Congress today that we're not going to make that deadline," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing, adding that Kerry was expected to reach a decision "very soon."

Toner said applying terms like "genocide" and "crimes against humanity" to killings carried important legal implications and required "a very detailed, rigorous legal analysis."

"We certainly respect the deadlines that Congress lays down...," Toner said. "However, we also take the process very seriously. And so if we need additional time ... in order to reach a more fact-based, evidence-based decision, we're going to ... ask for extra time."

Republican lawmakers have been ramping up pressure on the Democratic administration to declare the atrocities committed against Christians and Yazidis by Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria to be genocide.

The House of Representatives passed a resolution this week labelling the Islamic State violence against religious and ethnic minorities as genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. A second resolution called for creation of a Syrian war crimes tribunal to prosecute members of the Syrian government.

"What is happening in Iraq and Syria is a deliberate, systematic targeting of religious and ethnic minorities," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement after the vote on Monday.

"The House unanimously voted to call ISIS's atrocities what they are: a genocide," he added, using an acronym for the group.

The last time a U.S. administration made a genocide finding was in 2004, when then-Secretary of State Colin Powell determined that genocide had occurred in Darfur and that the government of Sudan was responsible.

A subsequent U.N. Commission of Inquiry concluded the Sudanese government was not responsible but referred the case to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. A case against Sudanese leaders at the ICC was formally suspended in 2014.

(Reporting by David Alexander, Arshad Mohammed and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)