Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey testifies while U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (L) listens during the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey listens to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (L) during the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is seen on the television monitor during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey arrive at the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday the U.S.-led air war against Islamic State militants will intensify in the future as Iraqi ground forces improve and become more effective.

Defending the U.S. strategy during a House of Representatives hearing, Hagel said, "As Iraqi forces build strength, the tempo and intensity of our coalition's air campaign will accelerate in tandem."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)